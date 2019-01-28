Chinese New Year Celebrations AT Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu welcomes the Year of the Pig with sumptuous culinary offerings. Indulge in signature delicacies exclusively available on the eve and the day of Chinese New Year, including wok-fried duck, bean sprouts, pak choy and black mushrooms; Szechuan-flavor mushroom trio with oyster sauce; prawn crisp vegetables salad; poached chicken with crushed peanut, sesame and spicy sauce; Shanghai braised pork; Kung Pao chicken and dumplings, to name a few.

The celebrations will be held on 4 and 5 February with NPR 2200.00 per person at the Café, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu. Along with festive season, visitor will get the chance to win an exciting holiday to Hong Kong.