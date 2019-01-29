Doctors Continue Relay hunger Strike Despite Police Obstruction

Despite the obstruction created by police, doctors of Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital continue their relay hunger strikes in Dr. Govivnda K.C's support. Although Police removed the shits and other materials from the relay hunger strike venue, doctors stages at plain floor.

More than 200 doctors, including doctors associated with Nepal Medical Association, resident doctors and student doctors, strted relay hunger strike from Monday.

Doctors staged relay hunger strike throughout the country in a bid to exert pressure on the government to address the demands of Dr Govinda KC, who has been on hunger strike for the last 20 days.

Nepal Medical Association had announced relay hunger strike in Ganesh Man Singh Bhawan and 16 branch offices of NMA yesterday.

President of NMA Dr Mukti Ram Shrestha, who has also joined the relay hunger strike, said doctors had been staging relay hunger strike without hampering health services. “We are doctors and our job is to provide health services to patients. So we are supporting Dr KC without halting any service,” he added.

Dr KC’s hunger strike has entered the 21th day but the government was reluctant to address his demands. “We will be forced to halt other health services to save Dr KC’s life if the government continues ignoring the demands of agitating doctors,” said Dr Shrestha.

Director of TUTH Prem Krishna Khadga said the hospital had requested all the doctors staging relay hunger strike to move from the hospital premises respecting the order of the Supreme Court.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar.com