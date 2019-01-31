Chinese Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Reception To Celebrate Upcoming Chinese Spring Festival

Jan. 31, 2019, 2:27 p.m.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi hosted a reception in Kathmandu to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. Attended by senior security officials, political leaders people from various walks of life, high ranking government officials Chinese diplomats based in Kathmandu and businessmen, vice president Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the program.

Addressing the program Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, has said the year 2019 will be crucial for the bilateral relations between Nepal and China.

137789173_15489053240311n.jpg

She said that the China will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and hold the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

She said that China became Nepal’s biggest foreign direct investment source for three consecutive fiscal years and informed that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal exceeded 150,000 in past one year.

