Former Crown Prince Shah Discharged From Hospital

Feb. 2, 2019, 4:14 p.m.

Following successful treatment of valve, former crown prince Paras Shah discharged from Nervic Hospital. A medical team led by Dr. Yadav Dev Bhatta treated former crown Prince Shah.

Before leaving home, former crown Prince took a group photograph with doctors and other medical staffs. According to new published in Deshsanchar, this was a third heart attack. Doctors in the hospital expressed the happiness over successful treatment. They also reportedly advised Paras Shah to take his health issue seriously.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

