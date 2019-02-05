Pakistan Wants Regional Peace And Stability

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Dr Mazhar Javed said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region.

Attended by large segments of Nepalese society including parliamentarians, think thanks, intellectuals, Academicians, media persons and civil society, ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Dr Javed drew attention on historical perspective of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He emphasized dire need for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per wishes and the UN resolutions. This he said is also imperative for lasting peace in the region. Addressing Solidarity Day Program ambassador Javed said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region.

Organized by Embassy of Pakistan Kathmandu, former Ambassador Hiranya Lal Shrestha and journalist Rajan Karki also address in talk program on the topic Jammu & Kashmir dispute and Regional Stability. Pakistan Embassy observes 05 February as Solidarity Day.

