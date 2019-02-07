Nirvana Chaudhary Awarded YPO’s SEN Sustainability Award For Philanthropy

Nirvana Chaudhary was awarded the Young Presidents Organization’s (YPO) Social Enterprise Network (SEN) Sustainability Award For Philanthropy because of his work with the Chaudhary Foundation.

For eleven years, YPO has recognized five of its members who create a positive impact in their communities and companies with the SEN awards — the recipients lead ventures that make an impact on health care, equality, education, employment, eradicating poverty or preserving the planet.

“With 43 initiatives covering all 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, the Chaudhary

Foundation is focused on Nepal, opening a spiritual destination that has attracted more than 1.5 million visitors while creating 16,000 jobs, 22 sustainable businesses, awarding

more than 3,000 scholarships, building 2,800 free houses for earthquake victims and now launching smart villages through the country,”according to Elaine Viit, a contributing writer for YPO.

Chaudhary, the managing director of CG Corp Global and Chaudhary Foundation, said he is grateful for the opportunity to receive the award and is excited for what it means for the foundation.

“It is my belief that providing high-quality community development initiative to the society around Nepal in a sustainable manner is our greatest challenge,” he said.

“But it is also the greatest hope for a better future for every individual, every family, every community and every country.” The other SEN Sustainability Awards were given to Giancarlo Bianchetti (Business), Yann Borgstedt (Equality), Elizabeth Kinney (Impact) and ChockoValliappa (Education).

Nirvana Chaudhary

Despite his family’s achievements, Nirvana Chaudhary is no stranger to working hard for his own success. He founded his own company within the CG Corp Global conglomerate, CG Finco, when he was only 19-years-old and became the managing director of the Chaudhary Group before reaching 30.

Nirvana’s drive and determination to expand his great-grandfather’s business across the globe has catapulted him into the position of Nepal’s ultimate role model, where he uses his power to motivate youth, teach them leadership skills and give back to his country.

He began leading CG’s philanthropic organization, Chaudhary Foundation, in 2010.

Through the foundation, he has helped open Nepal’s largest spiritual institute, Shashwat

Dham, and partnering with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve health and sanitation. He also runs his own, private philanthropy initiative in the name of his parents, Binod & Sarika Chaudhary Foundation.

Beyond his business and philanthropic endeavors, Nirvana is passionate about collecting art, he was a former national squash player and is an avid trekker, who has summited some of the tallest mountains in the world.

About Chaudhary Group and Chaudhary Foundation

Chaudhary Group is a multi-dimensional conglomerate with a complementary business portfolio that comprises over 80 businesses on five continents and in 30 countries. It has a workforce of over 15,000 people and a net worth in excess of $2.5 billion.

In 1995, Chaudhary Foundation was established by Binod Chaudhary; it is the corporate social responsibility wing of Chaudhary Group that focuses on philanthropic activities aimed to improve lives, strengthen communities and sustainably develop

Nepal.

Through partnerships with both the local and international communities, Chaudhary

Foundation tackles some of Nepal’s most pressing issues within the social (education and health), economic and environmental fields. For each issue, the foundation funds innovative ideas to help remove barriers and promote sustainable development —including improving quality education, creating access to healthcare and empowering Nepal’s youth.

About Young Presidents Organization’s (YPO)

YPO is the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives. In over 130 countries and the global platform for them to engage, learn and grow. YPO Members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and Innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO member-run companies, diversified among industries and types of Businesses, employ more than 22 million people globally and generate USD9 trillion in annual revenues.