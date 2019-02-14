High Level Delegation From Yunnan Province Visited Nepal

Nepal and Yunnan Province of People's Republic of China recently come togther to find the ways to explore possibility to enhance contact with Nepal in several areas.

During their visit to Nepal, delegation from Yunan delegation, which was led by Ms. Wang Shufen, Vice-Chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress and Chairwoman of Federation of Trade Unions of Yunnan Province, also met Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

According to the website of Embassy of People's Republic of China to Nepal, the two sides exchanged the views on the cooperation of local parliament, trade, urban governance, education and tourism between Yunnan province and Nepal.