Prime Minister Inaugurates Hester Biosciences Nepal Plant At Nala Ugrachandi

Hester Biosciences Nepal Private Limited, the joint venture company of Golchha Organization and Hester Biosciences Limited India, a leading health care company from India has launched new plant at Nala Ugrachandi in Kavre District near Kathmandu.

Hester Biosciences Nepal Private Limited is a private sector unit which will be manufacturing animal vaccines. Amid a function held at Nala Ugrachandi Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli inaugurated Hester Biosciences Nepal’s new plant.

Addressing the program of Hester Biosciences Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said, “Nepal is a country where most of people’s source of income is Livestock farming. The operation of Hester Biosciences in Nala will facilitate farmer in livestock production which contribute towards the economy growth, increase in household income and urbanization. More than 90% of the vaccines from Hester Biosciences are exported. With this plant in Nepal, there will be ample number of jobs creation and revenue generation as well.”

Minister for Finance Yubaraj Khatiwada expressed, “This kind of venture that is export oriented will help an economy in sustainable way. We need to prioritize on such type of Industries. The multi dimension of Hester Biosciences to serve Nepal’s market as well as the international market is praise worthy.”

Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and Managing Director of Hester Biosciences Nepal said, “Emerging animal diseases have been a threat which needs to be addressed. We have advanced technology to manufacture vaccines and cure the animals. We believe our new plant with quality products and affordable price will help to reduce the problems faced by the farmers in livestock production. We have always strived to control and maintain quality of our products. We definitely will do same and

Shekhar Golchha, Executive Director of Golchha Organization said, “Government should give high priority for the promotion of animal health care company in Nepal since the demand of livestock production has been increasing. The government should also support vaccine manufacturing company to make Nepal self-sufficient in animal vaccine and to eradicate PPR disease in sheep and goats globally. On the other side, the launch of Hester Biosciences plant will indefinitely result in employment generation in the country. Furthermore, the country is more likely to experience revenue generation as well. All in all the introduction of the plant shall lead to economic development of the country.”

Hester has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for products ranging from poultry vaccines to large animal vaccines. The facility has been built as per GMP standards and norms, with an annual capacity to manufacture 1.24 billion doses of live and inactivated vaccines. Currently the company has got 20 licensed vaccines and 27 vaccines are under licensing. Company has also exported 2 Crore doses of animal vaccine.