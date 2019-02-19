Partly Cloudy, Brief Rain And Snowfall In Some Places

The weather conditions will continue to be cloudy for few more days. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that today there will be partly cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

It also said that brief rain/ thundershowers likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions. According to Division, there are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.