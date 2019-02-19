Partly Cloudy, Brief Rain And Snowfall In Some Places

Partly Cloudy, Brief Rain And Snowfall In Some Places

Feb. 19, 2019, 8:22 a.m.

The weather conditions will continue to be cloudy for few more days. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that today there will be partly cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

It also said that brief rain/ thundershowers likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions. According to Division, there are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Qatar Airways To Bring Bollywood Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Doha For The Qatar Show
Feb 19, 2019
Nepal and India Need To Work Together: Minister Gywali
Feb 18, 2019
IMF's Executive Director Commends Nepal's Economic Performance
Feb 18, 2019
Cloudy Weather Predicted
Feb 17, 2019
Bibekshil Sajha Party's Youth Wing Condemn Government's Act Removing Pashupati Sharma's Sing
Feb 17, 2019

More on News

Bandana Rana Elected Vice Chair of CEDAW By News Desk 15 hours, 46 minutes ago
Pulwama Attack: India Warns Of Backlash Against Kashmiri Muslims By News Desk 22 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal and India Need To Work Together: Minister Gywali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 36 minutes ago
Cloudy Weather Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Bibekshil Sajha Party's Youth Wing Condemn Government's Act Removing Pashupati Sharma's Sing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
THCL To Terminate Agreement With CMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Qatar Airways To Bring Bollywood Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Doha For The Qatar Show By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2019
Chronic Inflammation Can Lead To Memory Problems: Study By News Desk Feb 19, 2019
Chelsea Vs Manchester United: Pressure Piles On Maurizio Sarri After FA Cup Exit By News Desk Feb 19, 2019
Italian Third Division Side Thrown Out Of The League After 20-0 Defeat By News Desk Feb 19, 2019
IMF's Executive Director Commends Nepal's Economic Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2019
Fast And Furious 9 To Release On May 22, 2020 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75