Austrian Foreign Minister To Visit Nepal

Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Ms. Karin Kneissl is arriving in Kathmandu today leading an Austrian delegation for an official bilateral visit at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

During her visit, Minister Kneissl will call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. She will hold a bilateral meeting with Minister Gyawali and will also address a talk program on '60 Years of Nepal-Austria Partnership: Energy, Regional and Global Trends, to be hosted by Institute of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the same day.

Minister Kneissl and her delegation is scheduled to depart Kathmandu on 23 Februaty 2019.