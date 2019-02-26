Nepal Investment Bank Celebrate Its 33 Years Of Service Operations

NIBL customers holding any type of savings account can open a recurring fixed deposit account for a minimum deposit of 333 Rupees for 33 months and receive 9.25% interest on their deposit.

Feb. 26, 2019, 9:13 a.m.

Nepal Investment Bank has completed 33 years of operation. Since its establishment in 1986, the bank has constantly prioritized corporate excellence and customer satisfaction. Keeping customer service in mind, NIBL currently has 78 branches, 8 extension counters, 9 tax collection extension counter, 49 branchless banking service, 110 ATMs and 3,665 POS terminals for their valued customers.

On its 33 year anniversary, NIBL has launched a new product, ‘Recurring Fixed Deposit Account’ effective from today. NIBL customers holding any type of savings account can open a recurring fixed deposit account for a minimum deposit of 333 Rupees for 33 months and receive 9.25% interest on their deposit. This product focuses on securing your future with a fixed deposit account by saving as little as 333 a month.

Similarly, in order to promote financial literacy amongst children, NIBL has also officially launched a comic book named ‘Bank sanga ko nata, mero aafnai bachat khata’.

NIBL33.jpg

At the onset of this milestone, the Bank has also offered exclusive offer of 33% cash back to their Visa Domestic Card holders while buying any items or service from their Point of Sale (POS) terminals installed all across the country. The offer is valid up to 33 days. NIBL Visa Domestic Card holders can benefit from this cash back offer. The Bank has stated that such offers will encourage less cash economy environment promoting secure and convenient digital payment in the country.

As NIBL completes 33 years this spring, their paid up capital has reached 12 arba, 58 crore, similarly, reserve fund have reached 9 arba 77 crore. On the other hand, NIBL has reached a highest rank amongst Nepalese private bank sector in terms of its Shareholders fund which amounts to 24 arba 87 crore so far. During 2074-75 operating profit reached Rs 4 arba 95 cores while net-profit of 3 arba 65 cores was achieved. The bank deposit increased by 11.45 % to 1 kharba 40 arba while Credit investment reached Rs 120 arba. The bank’s bad loan (NPA) ratio is 1.36 %.

According to press release issued by Nepal Investment Bank Ltd., the bank’s endeavor to reach out to rural areas deprived of financial services with the help of trending technologies boosted and the task of customer service reachability with national development as future plan.

NIBL being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for extra-ordinary service and business is the reason for being accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication Euromoney. This year ICRA Nepal has given credit rating of A+ from last year’s A rating.

