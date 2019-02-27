EU’s Ambassador Cody Pays Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa

Ambassador of European Union to Nepal Veronica Cody pays a courtesy call to Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter recently.

During the meeting, COAS General Thapa and Ambassador Cody discussed the matter of mutual interest and bilateral relations. According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, Ambassador Cody hailed the rescue mission conducted by Nepal Army during the disasters. She also said that EU is ready to support Nepal Army to enhance its capability.