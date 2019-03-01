Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk

Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk

March 1, 2019, 8:10 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract for US$ 434,832 (approximately 49 million NRs.) with Ms. Noriko Atsuta, Country Representative of the Japan Asian Association and Asian Friendship Society (JAFS)for the support of earthquake-affected communities in Sindhupalchowk District for livelihood improvement through agricultural production.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by JAFS, an international NGO based in Osaka, Japan. JAFS will work with local partner NGO,AFS-Nepal.

The project focuses on construction of irrigation systems and trainings for local farmers for the utilization of these systems. In addition, JAFS will support the establishment of agricultural cooperatives so that farmers can work together in order to improve the added value of their products. At the same time, the project provides opportunities to learn how to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables, such as kiwis, grapes, mangos etc. which can bring more profit to local farmers.

IMG_2561.jpg

Through the implementation of this project, the aim is to provide enough water for daily use and agricultural activities to 1,000 households. This is equivalent to approximately 5,000 persons in Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk District.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will improve the earthquake-affected areas, by enhancing both the production environment and the agricultural knowledge of local farmers. The Embassy also hopes that the project will enhance the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by The Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge
Mar 01, 2019
LATE ANG TSHIRING SHERPA A Legendary Of Tourism
Mar 01, 2019
Japan Provides Supports Upgrading the Women’s Handicraft and Mithila Art Center In Janakpur
Mar 01, 2019
Fair And Sunny Weather In Rest And Cloudy In Hilly Region
Mar 01, 2019
Daraz Announces Mantra Brand Day
Mar 01, 2019

More on News

COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Japan Provides Supports Upgrading the Women’s Handicraft and Mithila Art Center In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 5 minutes ago
Fair And Sunny Weather In Rest And Cloudy In Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 10 minutes ago
President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Ministers and Leaders of Various Political Parties Pay Last Tribute By News Desk 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
A German Parliamentarian Delegation Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of An Agriculture And Livestock Training Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

LATE ANG TSHIRING SHERPA A Legendary Of Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019
CHHAYA CENTER Under Assault By A Correspondent Mar 01, 2019
Aquaman 2 To Release In December 2022 By News Desk Mar 01, 2019
US Offers $1 Million Reward To Track Down Osama Bin Laden’s Son By News Desk Mar 01, 2019
Pakistan 'To Free Indian Pilot On Friday' By News Desk Mar 01, 2019
Daraz Announces Mantra Brand Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75