Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract for US$ 434,832 (approximately 49 million NRs.) with Ms. Noriko Atsuta, Country Representative of the Japan Asian Association and Asian Friendship Society (JAFS)for the support of earthquake-affected communities in Sindhupalchowk District for livelihood improvement through agricultural production.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by JAFS, an international NGO based in Osaka, Japan. JAFS will work with local partner NGO,AFS-Nepal.

The project focuses on construction of irrigation systems and trainings for local farmers for the utilization of these systems. In addition, JAFS will support the establishment of agricultural cooperatives so that farmers can work together in order to improve the added value of their products. At the same time, the project provides opportunities to learn how to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables, such as kiwis, grapes, mangos etc. which can bring more profit to local farmers.

Through the implementation of this project, the aim is to provide enough water for daily use and agricultural activities to 1,000 households. This is equivalent to approximately 5,000 persons in Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk District.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will improve the earthquake-affected areas, by enhancing both the production environment and the agricultural knowledge of local farmers. The Embassy also hopes that the project will enhance the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by The Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.