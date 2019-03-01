Japan Provides Supports Upgrading the Women’s Handicraft and Mithila Art Center In Janakpur

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract for the upgrading of a women’s handicraft and Mithila art center in Janakpur, Dhanusha District. The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Sunina Karna, Chairperson of the Janakpur Women’s Development Center.

The Project for the Repair of the Janakpur Women’s Development Center, in Janakpur, Dhanusha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 64,664 (approximately NPR 7.3 million).

The project will support the repair of the center where the women work to make handicrafts in the design of Mithila art, a specialty art of the area. Due to its decrepit roofs, rain water passes through and spoils completed art work. The upgrading will build waterproof roofs, in keeping with the traditional style. The work includes the renovation of one wing of the center to create a hall for training and seminars.

Since 1991, the Janakpur Women’s Development Center has been contributing to provide income generation among Dalit women and minority groups. By offering opportunities to work at the center, women can gain skills and income, but also they can obtain self-esteem and be empowered. Mithila Art has lately come under the spotlight, especially in Western countries. In 2018, one Mithila artist, Ms. Manjula Thakur was invited to a folk art exhibition held in Santa Fe, USA.

"The Embassy of Japan expects this project will improve the working environment for the women of minority groups and empower them. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal," said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.