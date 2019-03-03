Nepal Army's Warrant Officer Krishna Basnet Won COAS Marathon

Nepal Army's Warrant Officer Krishna Basnet Won COAS Marathon

March 3, 2019, 1:43 p.m.

With a slogan of United We Stand-Let Us Stand Together and Run for Fun, Fourth COAS Open Marathon Tournament 2019 concluded. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has distributed the prize to the winner and runners and winners of tournament.

COAS General Thapa provided Rs.125,000 Checqu board, Medal, certificate and Trophy to Warrant Officer Second Class Krishna Basnet of Nepal Army. COAS General Thapa also provided cash of Rs. 65,000, 35,000,25,000,Rs.15,000, Rs.10,000 and Rs.5000 medal and certificate to other. COAS General Thapa also provided medal and certificate to Nepal Army personal who participated in Olympic.

Managing Director of Golcha Organization Shekhar Golchha also provided key of Pulsar Motorbike to winner Basnet.

Participated by 4259 athletes from various walks of life including Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police, foreign diplomats and senior civil servants, the tournament includes 42.1195 km Marathon, 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km race and 5 km walkathon, Chief Guest COAS Thapa also handed over other awards to the winners of various completion.

COAS Marathon.jpg

Fourth COAS Marathon.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Police Rescued Two Girls
Mar 03, 2019
Kamal K. Chhetri Backs With Shiva's Tandav Stortam On Shivaratri
Mar 03, 2019
Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Continue In Nepal
Mar 03, 2019
Veteran Communist Leader And Former Deputy Prime Minister Bharat Mohan Adhikari Passes Away
Mar 03, 2019
MD Ghising Opens Ghaidubba Substation In Jhapa
Mar 02, 2019

More on Sports

Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 1-0 By News Desk 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
Federer Wins Landmark 100th ATP Title By News Desk 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Premier League Roundup: Liverpool, Manchester City Win To Set Up Duel For Title By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Copa Del Rey: Santiago Solari Says Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Squad Ready For Barcelona By News Desk 4 days, 6 hours ago
Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Refuses To Come Off; Defies Boss Maurizio Sarri By News Desk 6 days, 5 hours ago
La Liga: Lionel Messi Hits 50th Hat-Trick To Give Barcelona 4-2 Win At Sevilla By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Women Empowerment By Aditi Aryal Mar 03, 2019
JIRI Back On Feet To Everest By Keshab Poudel Mar 03, 2019
Nepal Police Rescued Two Girls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2019
Kamal K. Chhetri Backs With Shiva's Tandav Stortam On Shivaratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2019
Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Continue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2019
Veteran Communist Leader And Former Deputy Prime Minister Bharat Mohan Adhikari Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75