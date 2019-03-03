Nepal Army's Warrant Officer Krishna Basnet Won COAS Marathon

With a slogan of United We Stand-Let Us Stand Together and Run for Fun, Fourth COAS Open Marathon Tournament 2019 concluded. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has distributed the prize to the winner and runners and winners of tournament.

COAS General Thapa provided Rs.125,000 Checqu board, Medal, certificate and Trophy to Warrant Officer Second Class Krishna Basnet of Nepal Army. COAS General Thapa also provided cash of Rs. 65,000, 35,000,25,000,Rs.15,000, Rs.10,000 and Rs.5000 medal and certificate to other. COAS General Thapa also provided medal and certificate to Nepal Army personal who participated in Olympic.

Managing Director of Golcha Organization Shekhar Golchha also provided key of Pulsar Motorbike to winner Basnet.

Participated by 4259 athletes from various walks of life including Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police, foreign diplomats and senior civil servants, the tournament includes 42.1195 km Marathon, 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km race and 5 km walkathon, Chief Guest COAS Thapa also handed over other awards to the winners of various completion.