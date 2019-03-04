Dream Search Agency Kids and Teen Fashion Model 2019 concluded at Pareli Banquet and Belauti Bagaicha Restaurant, Baluwatar Kathmandu.

Organized in association with Kitab Yatra, there were more than 15 contestants who flourished their own creative dress, fashion designer dress and casual dress on DJ Black Music. The program is based on fashion runway with guest model sequence where15 of each category model i.e., guest model of adult, kids and teen has performed on the stage.

The event concept and runway pattern is designed by the Founder/CEO of Dream Search Agency Kamal Chhetri.

Winners of the program include PRE-KIDS FASHION MODEL 2019 : YESHASHREE MAHARJAN, KIDS MALE FASHION MODEL 2019 : SAHARSHA PRADHAN, KIDS FEMALE FASHION MODEL 2019 : SYLESHA BISTA, PRE-TEEN MALE FASHION MODEL 2019 : SWAGAT MALLA, PRE-TEEN FEMALE FASHION MODEL 2019 : BABYSHA BHANDARI.

Runner ups included DSA MINI KIDS SUPERMODEL 2019 : SAANVI SHAKYA, DSA PRE KIDS SUPERMODEL 2019 : NIRJALA THAP, DSA KIDS SUPERMODEL 2019 : WENONAH DANGOL, DSA KIDS FASHION SUPERMODEL 2019 : BIDUR BHANDARI, DSA KIDS MALE SUPERMODEL 2019 : SHREEYANSH SHRESTHA, DSA KIDS FEMALE SUPERMODEL 2019 APEKSHYA SHERCHAN, DSA PRE-TEEN MALE SUPERMODEL 2019 : ARUSH BASNET and DSA PRE-TEEN FEMALE SUPERMODEL 2019: ANSHIKA ADHIKARI.

The Chief Judge for the event was Maheswar Maharjan (Gold Medalist and Winner for 75Kg category at 10th WBPF and (Winner Mister National Universe 2018), Akshay Jung Rayamajhi (Mister Nepal 2017). Similarly, Rishi Ram Adhikari (Entrepreneur) & CEO of Kitab Yatra / Chairman of Packman Walker Corporation, Sonya Gurung (Choreographer/Stylish) and Bini Bajracharya (Fashion Designer – SABAH NEPAL) were judges of the event.

The event Official Choreographer's are Sherap Gyaltsen Lama, Sushant Kaji Shrestha and Eva Shrestha. Event is managed by Saraswati Adhikari (Theathre Artist and Actor), Official Designer D'Inches, Official Photographer M Photography, Official DJ - DJ Black, Official Sounds and Lights : Revolution, Castello Cashmere as Guest Model Designer.

Best Female Guest Model on Runway has been awarded to Bipana Lama (Adult Category) and Best Male Guest Model on Runway Kridip Shah Thakuri. Best Kids Guest Model on Runway was awarded to Master Yanish Shrestha, Best Teen Guest Model was awarded to Rezi Shrestha similarly Cutest Model on Runway was awarded to Ms. Alben RL Rana.

The event is sponsored by Kitab Yatra, Kartmandus, Spark Advertising, Dream Search Consultant, Dreamers Tours and Travels, Epicenter Educational Consultants.