Nepali Government Officials Continuing Their Training In India

March 5, 2019, 12:54 p.m.

The Third group of 22 officials of the Ministry of Finance of Nepal have joined their training course on ‘Global Perspectives on Public Financial Management’ at the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF) on 04 March 2019. The training is being held under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

This is a special tailor-made training course on Public Finance Management designed at the request and as per the requirement of the Ministry of Finance of Nepal for a total of 62 officials. The training will enhance the capabilities of these officials in global practices dealing with e-payment system, accounting & cash management, public burrowing system, accounting of foreign loans/grants and repayments, pension payment system, internal audit, fiscal responsibility and budget management, etc. Earlier, 40 Nepali officials (20 each in two groups) had successfully completed their 10-days long training at the INGAF.

DSC02285.JPG

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India,Kathmandu, the INGAF, New Delhi is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of Public Finance Management with state-of-the-art learning facilities. INGAF’s recognition across the spectrum has led to having associations and collaborations with premier institutions like Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Florida, Atlanta School of Public Policy, Duke University, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, etc.

The INGAF is one of the Partner Institutes for imparting professional trainings to officials from friendly developing countries across the world under the ITEC programme.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

