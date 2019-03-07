NIBL Opens Extension Counter In Hattiban

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Opens its extension counter in Kathmandu University’s School of Education and School of Arts in Hattiban, Lalitpur. Chief Executive Officer of NIBL Jyoti Prakash Pandey and CEO of KU Mukunda Prasad Upadhyaya and Dean Sagarraj Sharma jointly inaugurated the extension counter.

The counter will serve over 600 students from Phd up to bachelor. Professors and employees for deposit of cash and payment.

The counter is a part of Bank’s 12 years long relation with KU and Bank hope that it will further expand its relations with KU.

NIBL has 78 branch offices, 9 revenue collection extension counter, 49 branchless111 ATM and 3665 POS Machine. NIBL has received Bank of the Year Award five times and also received Euromoney award for excellence “Best Bank 2018 for its excellent and professional service.