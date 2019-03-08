Bardia National Park Secured First Place In Sustainable Destination In Asia-Pacific Region

Bardia National Park Secured first place as sustainable destination in Asia-Pacific Region and the Pak is recognized s top 100 sustainable tourism destination for 2019. To receive the prestigious recognition is a matter of proud for Nepal.

Nepal received the award because of the efforts of all conservationists and promoters. The role played by Executive Director of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi was very important.

He made every possible efforts to promote the destination. Nepal is now in the sustainable global leaders Network.

The credit also goes to the National Park staff, NTNC, WWF, ZSL, ETDF, CBUAP, Nature Guides, all Local peoples, Other NGO/INGO.

“Bardiya won #1 place as sustainable destinations in Asia-Pacific Region. Bardiya is recognized as top 100 sustainable destinations for 2019. And, Now, we are in the Sustainable Global Leaders Network too. “It is so proud to receive this prestigious recognition for my birthplace #Bardiya. #visitNepal #lifeTime Experiences,” writes Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of NTB in his Face book Wall from Berlin.

(All the photos courtesy to CEO NTB Deepak Raj Joshi Face Book Wall)