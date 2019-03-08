Bardia National Park Secured First Place In Sustainable Destination In Asia-Pacific Region

Bardia National Park Secured First Place In Sustainable Destination In Asia-Pacific Region

March 8, 2019, 12:39 p.m.

Bardia National Park Secured first place as sustainable destination in Asia-Pacific Region and the Pak is recognized s top 100 sustainable tourism destination for 2019. To receive the prestigious recognition is a matter of proud for Nepal.

Nepal received the award because of the efforts of all conservationists and promoters. The role played by Executive Director of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi was very important.

He made every possible efforts to promote the destination. Nepal is now in the sustainable global leaders Network.

The credit also goes to the National Park staff, NTNC, WWF, ZSL, ETDF, CBUAP, Nature Guides, all Local peoples, Other NGO/INGO.

Award to bardia.jpg

“Bardiya won #1 place as sustainable destinations in Asia-Pacific Region. Bardiya is recognized as top 100 sustainable destinations for 2019. And, Now, we are in the Sustainable Global Leaders Network too. “It is so proud to receive this prestigious recognition for my birthplace #Bardiya. #visitNepal #lifeTime Experiences,” writes Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of NTB in his Face book Wall from Berlin.

Bardia award 2.jpg

(All the photos courtesy to CEO NTB Deepak Raj Joshi Face Book Wall)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Free Madhes Movement Leader CK Raut To Give Up Cession Demand And To Join NCP
Mar 08, 2019
International Women's Day 2019: Inspiring Women's Day Quotes:
Mar 08, 2019
Nepal Organizes Series Of Programs On International Women’s Day
Mar 08, 2019
International Women And Rivers Congress Kicked Off
Mar 08, 2019
Tanahu Hydropower Project Terminate The Agreement With CMC, New Tender Process Will Begin
Mar 07, 2019

More on Tourism

NEPAL TOURISM CAMPAIGN #VisitNepal2020 By Saima Pun 3 days, 6 hours ago
OYO Hotels And Homes Grows Fast Globally With Value Run-Rate Of $ 1.8 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
JIRI Back On Feet To Everest By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 1 hour ago
Bardia National Park Named As Global Top 100 Sustainable Destinations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Qatar Airways To Bring Bollywood Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Doha For The Qatar Show By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Free Madhes Movement Leader CK Raut To Give Up Cession Demand And To Join NCP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2019
International Women's Day 2019: Inspiring Women's Day Quotes: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2019
Nepal Organizes Series Of Programs On International Women’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2019
International Women And Rivers Congress Kicked Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2019
Tanahu Hydropower Project Terminate The Agreement With CMC, New Tender Process Will Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019
Eight Nepalese Restaurants To Take Part In Goût de France Global Gastronomical Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75