Indian Women’s Association Organizes Music Concert On International Women Day

March 8, 2019, 8:34 p.m.

World’s renowned violin Maestro Dr. L. Subramaniam and famous bollywood singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam performed their program in a Charity Music Concert in Nepal on 8th March, 2019.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Indian Women’s Association in Kathmandu organized a Charity Music Concert in Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The Program was attended by over 1500 persons, covering different walks of life-politicians, artists, musicians, literary persons, students and media. Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

At the Programme, Dr. L. Subramaniam and Ms. Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam were accompanied by Atul Raninga and Frijo Francis (Keyboard), Vasant Kulkarni (Drums and Percussion), Alwyn Fernandes (Guitar), Keith Peters (Bass Guitar), Tanmoy Bose (Tabla) PNS Phalgun (Mridangist) and Vinay Vincent (Sound Engineer).

PHOTO-2019-03-08-19-42-40.jpg

Dr. L. Subramaniam is an acclaimed violinist and is a world renowned personality in the field of instrumental music. Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam is a famous bollywood singer who has recorded more than 18,000 songs in around 16 languages. Their group made this performance an entirely unforgettable experience. They enthralled the audience with their energetic, contemporary and classical portrayal of violin playing and singing which would be remembered by the audience for a long time.

PHOTO-2019-03-08-19-05-29.jpg

The Charity Event was organized as part of attempt by the Indian Women’s Association to promote shared musical heritage of India and Nepal. Indian Women Association is a forum for promoting goodwill and friendship between the Indian and Nepali community through social and cultural activities. It regularly organizes various philanthropic activities supporting social causes especially relating to women and children in Nepal.

WhatsApp Image 2019-03-08 at 18.56.59.jpeg

