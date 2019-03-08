International Women's Day 2019: Inspiring Women's Day Quotes:

March 8, 2019, 12:18 p.m.

"I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been."

- William Golding, Author

"I don't like the word "sacrifice" or "compromise". Anyone who is too into this sacrificing concept has very low self esteem because they want to be martyrs at the drop of the hat. No! Stand up for yourself!"

Sushmita Sen, Indian actress, Former Miss Universe

"If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman" - Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

"Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - it's the queen that protects the king." - Unknown

"No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens." - Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

"Power's not given to you. You have to take it." -- Beyonce, Award-Winning Singer

Women's Day 2019: Meaningful women's day quotes, status, messages you can send.

"We realise the importance of our voice when we are silenced"

- MalalaYousafzai, Nobel peace prize winner

When you educate a woman, you set her free.

- Oprah Winfrey, Media mogul

When women put their heads together, powerful things happen - Unknown

