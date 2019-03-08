Japan Provides Grant For Shree Mahendra Secondary School In Dadeldhura District

March 8, 2019, 8:22 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for the construction of classrooms in Shree Mahendra Secondary School, Khalanga, located in Dadeldhura District. The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Surendra Singh Ayer, Head Teacher of the school.

The Project for the Construction of Classrooms for Shree Mahendra Secondary School, Khalanga, Dadeldhura District, is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 81,465 (approximately NPR 9.2 million).

The project will support the construction of new classrooms for the students of Class Six to Twelve. Currently, the school has 704 students in Class Six to Twelve (in the General stream) and Class Nine to Twelve (in the Engineering stream). Due to the limited numbers of classrooms, some classrooms are forced to accommodate students beyond their capacity. Additionally, some of the school buildings are not earthquake-resistant. With the objective of improving the situation, eight classrooms will be built, creating a more comfortable and safety learning environment.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute to improve the learning environment of the school and enhance the quality of education for the children. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.

