Highlights Of Eleven Points Agreement Signed Between PM Oli And CK Raut

After signing eleven point agreements, Coordinator of Alliance for Independent Madhes CK Raut withdraw its demand for separate state. Coordinator of the Alliance for Independent Madhes Chandra Kant Raut, who led a separatist movement for years, has renounced his demand for a separate Madhes by entering into an 11-point agreement with the government. Bhim Rawal in his tweet Bhim Rawal

The ‘free Madhes’ campaigner signed the pact with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa acknowledging Nepal as a free and sovereign nation which cannot be divided and promised to completely halt dissemination of secessionist information. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was also present on the occasion. Former prime minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai in his tweet Dr. Baburam Bhattarai

Eleven Points Agreement