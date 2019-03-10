Zonta Club of Kathmandu Celebrates Yellow Rose Day Honoring Inspirational Women

March 10, 2019, 8:51 p.m.

Zonta Club honored women from various field of work and awarded for their exceptional and impactful work which helped in bringing about a change and creating an impact in the lives of many other women.

Women awarded on this occasion were Padmasana Shakya. with the Princess Helen Shah Inspirational Women of the Year Award 2019 along with NRs.1 lakh, Basanti Pradhan with Amar Rana Women in Floriculture Award 2019 along with NRs. 1 lakh. Jyoti Scholarship Award 2019 goes to Jane M. Klausman, Women in Business Scholarship, Nepal was presented to Shreya Pokharel along with NRs. 25,000/, Jyoti Scholarship Award 2019 for Young Women in Public Affairs Award was presented to Pratikchya Gurung along with NRs. 25,000/.

This year Zonta Club of Kathmandu honored four such women who have been contributing in the field which had been unexplored by women especially in Nepal. Their dedication to their work and achievement had been able to create an impact and inspire many other women. These awards were supported by Nabil Bank with and award money of NRs. 25,000/- each.

Women who were awarded were Muna Ghimire Shrestha for her continuous work for almost twenty years as a heavy equipment operator , Nirmala Maharjan for her dedication to establish herself as Nepal’s first female bodybuilder, Ram Maya Tamang for her relentless effort to make a mark as a female mason and Dikshya Shrestha for her passion to establish herself as female motorcycle racer and stunt rider

On the occasion of Zonta International's Rose Day and International Women’s Day, a special program was organized by Zonta Club of Kathmandu to recognize and honor the contribution and achievement of inspirational and courageous women in different field of work in Nepal.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu has been working towards the empowerment of women through various services and advocacy to improve the economic, education and health condition of women in Nepal.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu has also been consistently striving to create awareness on various issues related to women violence and discrimination at local and national levels.

Pic 6.JPG

Pic 2 (3).JPG

Pic 4 (1).JPG

