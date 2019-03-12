India And Nepal Review Progress Of Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Projects

March 12, 2019, 7:35 p.m.

The meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Project Monitoring Committee to review the progress of post-earthquake reconstruction of projects in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors was held on 11 March, 2019 in Kathmandu. India is supporting reconstruction in these sectors with US $ 250 million grant.

The meeting was chaired by Arjun Kumar Karki, Secretary, National Reconstruction Authority. The Indian delegation was led by Sudhakar Dalela, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs,

UNDP and UNOPS, the Socio-Technical Facilitation Consultants in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts respectively, gave a presentation on the progress of reconstruction as well as facilitation being extended to Government of India supported housing beneficiaries in the two districts. Both sides agreed that through their combined efforts considerable progress has been made in the housing sector since the signing of sector specific MoU.

Discussions were also held on other three sectors namely Education, Health and Cultural Heritage. The two sides agreed to take steps to expedite progress in all sectors.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the Nepali side conveyed its appreciation for the support of the Government of India for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal. Both sides agreed to work together to expedite progress in implementation of reconstruction projects.

