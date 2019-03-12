NIBL Opens New Counter In KMC

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) Jyoti Prakash Pandey and Chief Executive Officer of Kathmandu Medical College Sinamangal Dr. Damodar Prasad Jointly opened the 11th extension counter of bank 111 ATM.

Now on KMC Teaching Hospital will open bank account in the name of child born in hospital and the bank will provide cake on the birthday of child after the account has minimum balance.

The counter will help to deposit money and payment. KMC received almost 30,000 patients in a month and there are almost 1000 doctors and employees. According to bank, opening extension counter in KMC, NIBL wants to strengthen its existing relations.