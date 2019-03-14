Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu awards 200 Golden Jubilee Scholarships to meritorious Nepali students for continuing their studies in various undergraduate courses at various Universities and Colleges in Nepal for the academic year 2018-2019.

This year, the scholarships recipients cover 36 undergraduate courses (e.g., MBBS, BDS, BE, BSc, BBA, BCom, etc.) and come from 50 districts of Nepal. These include about 45% girls and 8% differently abled students.

Khaga Raj Baral, Secretary Education of Nepal, as Chief Guest on the Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day celebration today at the Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu, presented the certificate of merit to 200 students.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri congratulated the students and advised them to achieve personal and professional fulfillment, which will contribute towards Nepal’s socio-economic development and will further deepen and strengthen India-Nepal relations.

In 2002, the Government of India started the prestigious Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme to mark the completion of 50 years of India-Nepal Economic Cooperation.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, at the inception of this scheme, 50 meritorious Nepali students were awarded the scholarship. In the year 2007, the numbers of scholarships were increased to 100. Since the year 2012, the numbers of scholarships have been doubled to 200. Under this scholarship scheme, an MBBS/BDS student receives NRs. 4000/- per month for five years, a BE student receives NRs. 4000/- per month for four years, and a student studying in other under-graduate courses receives NRs. 3000/- per month for three years. So far more than 2350 Nepali students have been awarded the Golden Jubilee Scholarships from across 77 districts of Nepal.

The Government of India provides a total of about 3000 scholarships in Medical, Science, Veterinary Sciences, Pharmacology, Dental science, Agriculture, Engineering, Arts, Commerce, Science, Computer Science, Nursing and many other disciplines to study in Universities and Colleges in Nepal and in India. These Scholarships are part of India’s efforts to support human resources development in Nepal for the overall socio-economic development of Nepal and Nepali people.