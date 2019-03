Former King Gyanendra Visited Janaki Temple In Janapurdham

Welcomed by the large numbers of followers, former King Gyanendra has paid a religious trip to Janaki Temple in Janakpurdham. Former King Gyanendra has offered a special puja in Janaki Temple.

Talking to media person, former King Gyanendra said that there need a peaceful environment for development. Hundreds of people greeted former King Gyanendra upon his arrival in Janakpur. He said that Terai is a part of Nepal.

He visited Janakpurdham performing Puja in Sarlahi. According to his personal secretary Sagar Timilsina, former King will visit Radha Krishna Mandair in Udayapur today and will perform special Puja in Sakhada Temple on Tomorrow in Saptari district.

During his visit to Janakpurdham, his followers also chanted pro-monarchy slogans.

