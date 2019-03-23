Embassy Of Pakistan Kathmandu Celebrates 79th National Day Of Pakistan

Embassy Of Pakistan Kathmandu Celebrates 79th National Day Of Pakistan

March 23, 2019, 9:08 p.m.

Embassy of Pakistan Kathmandu hosted a Recetion to celebrate 79th Day of Pakistan. Nanda Bahadur Pun, Vice President of Nepal was the Chief Guest.

The reception was attended by diplomats, Nepalese dignitaries, senior Government officials, prominent political leaders, Pakistani community members, academician, members of think tanks, businessmen, bankers, senior media representatives and members of civil society.

PC 3.jpeg

On the eve of 79th National Day of Pakistan, flag hoisting ceremony was held at Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu on 23rd March 2019. Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Mazhar Javed hoisted the national flag. On the occasion, special messages of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were also read out.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, officials of the Embassy, Pakistani community in Nepal and representatives of media participated in the ceremony.

