Minister Pun Directed Project Officials To Complete Upper Tamakosi By November

March 23, 2019, 9:37 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Barshaman Pun directed concerned authorities to complete the construction of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi by November.

Instructing the concerned officials at the project site in Dolkha, Minister Pun stressed the need to complete this national priority project in time. Minister Pun also inspected dam site, lower and upper Penstock installation sites. He spent more than three hours meeting technicians and officials.

He talked with project’s chief executive officer Bigyan Shrestha. Minister Pun has made it clear that the government and Nepal Electricity Authority will facilitate to complete the project in time.

Managing Director Kul Man Ghising also visited the sites along with minister Pun to take stock of the project. Minister Pun has made it clear that there is no more excuse and no more time extension. “We all need to go together to complete the project working day and night,” said Minister Pun.

During the site visit, he also held different rounds of meeting with project officials and contractors.

Posted by Sachen Gautam on Saturday, March 23, 2019

