Bangladesh Food Festival 2019 Will Be Held In Kathmandu

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams said that the Bangladesh Food Festival and Musical concert is a special part of this year’s Independent Day Celebration of Bangladesh in Nepal.

Addressing a press conference, ambassador Shans said that food and music are two important things which people enjoy.

Organized by Hotel Yak& Yeti in close collaboration with Bangladesh Embassy, the Bangladesh Food Festival 2019 will be the first international food festival of its kind.

The festival will provide a unique opportunity where visitors will see an exciting gathering and world-class experience of Bangladeshi food and culture.

With the list of invitees and Minister of industry, supply and commerce Matrika Prasad Yadav as Chief Guest on the inauguration day ceremony on the 27th of March, the guests can enjoy the best Bangla gastronomic experience which will surely leave them delighted.

Bangla cultural Performance has been incorporated to the event by the musical Band “Souls” one of the pioneering rock bands in Bangladesh formed in the year 1972, and will give the festival a true Bangladeshi experience.

Four Chefs from Bangladesh, Chef Ummah Mostofa and her team will be joining us for the event to ensure the most authentic taste. The Chefs will be with us throughout the festival to assure the flavors are best every day.

The food festival will be happening for a week from 27th of March to 02nd of April during the dinner at the Sunrise Restaurant.

Hotel Yak & Yeti has been offering various cuisines in collaborations with different Embassies to introduce a new taste to the locals with aim to promote the hotel while strengthening relationship with the embassy we work with. In the past years we have reached levels of success over hosted food festivals, like Srilankan food festival, Good France, Thai Food festival to name few.