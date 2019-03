Words and creation by lyricist Durga Humagain, a new video album by singer Karm Gyalchen Bomjan was released. The music in the song composed by Norbu Sherpa. Directed by Prakash Dhital and Video by Utsav Dahal, the video is edited by Bishnu Khadka.

Jeevan Bhattarai, Richa Thapa and Dibhasna performed their role in musical video.