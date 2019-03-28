Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat

Few years ago, Nepal held a similar summit and received commitments of billions of rupees for investment. However, no one showed up to for the actual investment.

March 28, 2019, 8:21 a.m.

Former Finance Minister Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat said that no one will invest just taking part in Investment Summit in the country. Talking to New Spotlight former finance minister Dr.Mahat said, “first of all, we need to assure investors that Nepal is investment friendly. For this, the government needs work to enhance institutional capacity, promulgate investment friendly laws and regulations, make competent bureaucratic set up. However, the current situation is different.

“One need is to improve the quality of governance, changebehavior and gain trust. So far, the government has done nothing to assure investors in changing laws and improving governance. Few years ago, Nepal held a similar summit and received commitments of billions of rupees for investment. However, no one showed up to for the actual investment. If you see the recent trend of FBI, the number of investors has further gone down. As the government is centralizing the power, investors are waiting and observing the situation,” said former finance minister Dr. Mahat in an interview given to New Spotlight’s print edition.

“Prime Minister Oli has been saying whatever he wants to. Rail, ship, airports, pension and so on. However, I can say that all his claims are all show with no substance. People are frustrated just by listening to his paragons.

They have been preaching about all sorts of things but they have not really showed action. They are championing the same Foreign Direct Investment which they opposed while in opposition. Prime Minister Oli has been urging foreign investors to come to invest inNepal. However, I have not seen genuine foreign investors willing to invest in Nepal.

The recent amendment on these acts will further complicate the situation for investors. The provisions of the new act are more confusing and complex for the investors. For instance, the government has given excessive power to Nepal Investment Board to decide on the FDI without improving its governance and capacity of the employers working in the board. We can lure foreign investors only through good governance, enhanced capacity of institutions and zero corruption.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More
Mar 28, 2019
Nepal Bandh Withdrawn
Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi
Mar 28, 2019
US Wants Astronauts Back On The Moon In Five Years: Mike Pence
Mar 28, 2019

More on Economy

EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 31 minutes ago
Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 22 hours ago
Khalti Launches QR-Code Based Event Ticketing Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepali Delegation Interacts With Potential Investors In Malaysia And Singapore Ahead Of Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Nepal Bandh Withdrawn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
US Wants Astronauts Back On The Moon In Five Years: Mike Pence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Facebook To Ban White Nationalism And Separatism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75