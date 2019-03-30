ADB VP Attends Investment Summit in Nepal, Reaffirms Development Support

Chen noted that ADB’s country partnership strategy for Nepal covering the 5-year period, 2020–2024, is being prepared and will reflect the government’s development priorities for sustainable and inclusive growth.

March 30, 2019, 3:30 p.m.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Mr. Shixin Chen on a visit to Nepal on 26–30 March reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to supporting economic prosperity and assisting the country in fulfilling its growth aspirations.

“In our 50-year partnership, we have mobilized about $6 billion to help build infrastructure and services and improve the lives of the people of Nepal,” Mr. Chen said at the Nepal Investment Summit (NIS). “ADB’s operations in Nepal have continued to grow over the years and we will continue to support Nepal as it aims for accelerated economic growth.”

Also attending NIS in Kathmandu on 29–30 March were Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and representatives of development partners.

During the visit, Chen met with the Prime Minister and reiterated ADB’s support for the government’s development agenda while expressing confidence in the country’s economic prospects. Chen also met with the Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Yubaraj Khatiwada, and Minster for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun.

Chen, in his remarks at the NIS, also noted that the Government’s campaign of “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali” rightly captures people’s aspirations for accelerating economic development in the country and the Summit comes against the backdrop of political stability and improvements in the economy. He underscored the government’s recent efforts to introduce economic reforms and to extend economic cooperation in the region. “Nepal is at the cusp of transformation and can now capitalize on improvements in the economy and address the remaining challenges in attracting investment,” he said.

Chen noted that ADB’s country partnership strategy for Nepal covering the 5-year period, 2020–2024, is being prepared and will reflect the government’s development priorities for sustainable and inclusive growth.

During his 5-day visit, Chen visited ADB-supported project sites, including the South Asia Tourism Infrastructure Development Project in Lumbini and Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa, and Sanjivani School in Dhulikhel under the Earthquake Emergency Assistance Project. The latter project is helping to rebuild schools, government buildings, and roads damaged by the devastating earthquake of 2015.

ADB's active portfolio consists of 36 projects amounting to $2.8 billion and 18 technical assistance projects worth $26.4 million.

(Photo Courtesy: Xinhua)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Commits To Contribute Up To 10000 Troops In UN: DPM Pokhrel
Mar 30, 2019
Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers
Mar 30, 2019
Universal Coverage Of Electricity In Nepal By 2030: Minister Pun
Mar 29, 2019
Nepal Has Enormous Opportunities For Investment : PM Oli, Nepal Investment Summit Begins
Mar 29, 2019
SAARC Promotes Welfare Of The People Of South Asia: Secrtary General Sial
Mar 29, 2019

More on Economy

PHDCCI Delegation Meets Nepal Chamber And Commerce Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
High-Level World Bank Group Delegation Heads for Nepal Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

EMPEROR AKIHITO Connected To Nepal By Keshab Poudel Mar 30, 2019
Nepal Commits To Contribute Up To 10000 Troops In UN: DPM Pokhrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2019
Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2019
Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Still Suffers By News Desk Mar 30, 2019
British MPs Reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit Deal For Third Time By News Desk Mar 30, 2019
Universal Coverage Of Electricity In Nepal By 2030: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75