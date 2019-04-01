NEA To Restore Electricity Supply Soon, Incurred Rs.2000 Million Loss In Bara And Parsa

Although Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) restores electricity supply in district headquarters of Bara, the storm has badly damaged transmission line and distribution lines. However, the maintenance is going on to restore the supply of electricity in Birgunj.

Despite large scale devastation, there was no casualty from electrocution. Expressing sadness over the loss of lives of its customers, NEA has also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

According to a press release issued by Prabal Adhikari, spokesperson of NEA, the storm damaged 66 kV Parwanipur-Birgunj double circuit transmission line, Birgunj-Kalaiya 33 kV.

Duet to damage in 132 kV Raxual-Parwanipur Transmission line and 33 kV Raxual-Birgunj Transmission line, import of electricity from India has stopped.

Under the Kalaiya Distribution Center, NEA said 1000 to 1500 poles collapsed and electric wire break. However, the substation of Kaliaya was charged through Chandranigahapur Sub-station.

Although we have yet to receive the exact cost of total damage, initial report showed that the storm damaged 2000 poll, hundreds of transformer, it is estimated that there will be Rs.100-150 million equivalent damage.

“As maintenance for the restoration has been going on, NEA will restore the electricity supply as soon as possible,” said Adhikari.