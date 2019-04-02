Former King Offers Prayers In Panchthar

Former King Offers Prayers In Panchthar

April 2, 2019, 7:17 a.m.

Former King Gyanendra is in Phidim, district headquarters of Panchthar and offered prayers at Sumbahatlung temple.

The former monarch also met locals including royalist political groups before offering prayers at a local Sumbahatlung temple.

According to The Himalayan Times, former King was welcomed by a mass of cadres affiliated to royalist political groups, and Hindu right-wing party upon his arrival in the district.

The former king was touring the Tarai districts and offering prayers at various temples before embarking to Panchthar, hilly district in eastern Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Embassy Announces Visa Reciprocity Between the United States and Nepal
Apr 02, 2019
The Government Will Construct Budhi Gandaki Project On Its Own: Minister Pun
Apr 02, 2019
Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs
Apr 02, 2019
NEA To Restore Electricity Supply Soon, Incurred Rs.2000 Million Loss In Bara And Parsa
Apr 01, 2019
Everest Bank Inaugurates Calendar Of 2076 BS Supporting Visit Nepal -2020
Apr 01, 2019

More on News

US Embassy Announces Visa Reciprocity Between the United States and Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Death Toll Rises To 29, PM Oli Reached To Bara And Parsa To Take Stock Of Situation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 16 minutes ago
Province 2 Government Announces Rs.300.000 Each As Compensation Fo The Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 43 minutes ago
Over 30 Dead And 500 Injured In Parsa Bara Storm, Search And Rescue Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
EU Supports A Project In Bungmati For Sustinable Tourism And Green Growth By News Desk 1 day, 22 hours ago
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

CITIZENSHIP ROW: Tale Of Two Citizens By Keshab Poudel Apr 02, 2019
Congress Coined Hindu Terror… Now Seeks Vote Where Majority Is In Minority: PM Modi By News Desk Apr 02, 2019
The Government Will Construct Budhi Gandaki Project On Its Own: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
Arsenal Beat Newcastle To Move Above Manchester United And Tottenham By News Desk Apr 02, 2019
Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
NEA To Restore Electricity Supply Soon, Incurred Rs.2000 Million Loss In Bara And Parsa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75