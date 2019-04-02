Hailstorm Victims of Bara Parsa Are Yet To Receive Relief

Although Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, other ministers and high level officials inspected storm divested areas of Bara and Parsa from helicopter and visited hospitals directing concerned officials to deliver immediate relief, victims are yet to find any relief even in third days.

The hail storm killed 29 and more than 600 injured with hundreds of people homeless.

Most of the victims are compelled to live in open sky without drinking water and wai wai noodles. As there is no tents, people are leaving in open sky. Despite supplied of relief materials by some organizations, they are inadequate. According to Deshsanchar, children and elderly people are suffering most. Despite assurance from Prime Minister, victims are waiting the relief package to come.

"Many of those left in the villages have moved to makeshift camps and are relying on handouts to survive. They are living on biscuits, noodles and bread donated by the government and non-government agencies," reports The Himalayan Times.

The hailstorm has also damaged stored grains and destroyed crops planted in the fields. This has left the locals worried about their livelihood in the coming days.

Photos courtesy: Barsha Shah Deshsanchar