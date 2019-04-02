Power Cut In Bhaisepati Areas In April 2 And 3

Power Cut In Bhaisepati Areas In April 2 And 3

April 2, 2019, 12:27 p.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority Pulchwok Distribution Center announces to power cut for two consecutive days in the areas electricity supplied by Pulchwok Distribution Center.

According to Cetner, there will power cut on April 2 and 3 from 9 AM to 5 PM in Bhainsepati Janta Residential Area, Wai Wai Chwok, Khokana Dobato Chwok areas, Radio Nepal tower, Dish home area and other areas connected to the Saibhu feeder. 11 kV line.

According to NEA's Pulchwok Distribution Center, the disruption was caused by the maintenance, relocation of polis and construction. The power will be cut from 9 AM to 5 PM.

