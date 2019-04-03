Judicial Council Recommended Kumar Regmi, Hari Phuyal And Three Others For Supreme Court Justice

Judicial Council recommended five names for Supreme Court justice. According to Judicial Council, three senior advocates Kumar Regmi and Hari Phuyal and Manoj Kumar Sharma two High Court Chief Judge– Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Sushmalata Mathema of Patan and Surkhet respectively have been recommended for Supreme Court justice.

The council also recommended 18 persons for the appointment in the vacant position of high court judge.Deputy According to The Himalayan Times, attorney General Kiran Paduel, SC Registrar Mahendra Nath Upadhyaya, Secretary at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Ramesh Dhakal and Justice Rajesh Kumar Kafle (Sarlahi), Lekhnath Dhakal (Rautahat), Kul Prasad Sharma (Chitwan), Mohammad Junaid Aaazad (Bhaktapur), Balmukunda Dawadi (Lalitpur), Nagendra Lal Karna (Parsa), Neelam Paudel have been recommended for High Court judge.

Seven advocates–Jagat Bahadur Thapa, Sarala Kumari Pandey, Bimala Subedi, Renuka Shah, Daal Kumar Khadka, Ujjwal Shukla and Nava Raj Thapaliya have been recommended for High Court Chief Judge.