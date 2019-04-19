Hearing Committee Confirms SC Justices Nominee Hari Phuyal, Kumar Regmi And Three Others

April 19, 2019, 8:21 a.m.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously confirmed SC justice nominees Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Sushma Lata Mathema and lawyers Hari Prasad Phuyal, Kumar Regmi and Manoj Kumar Sharma. The newly confirmed justices will be appointed by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

It conducted a confirmation hearing for more than six hours to hear work plan of five justices.

Appearing before the panel, all the SC justice nominees said if confirmed, they would work independently without fear and favor to uphold the constitution, ensure the rule of law and deliver justice to the needy.

Members of the panel asked the nominees’ views on the allegations listing certain cases to certain benches for hearing.

