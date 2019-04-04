NBA Vote Counting: Shrestha Is Leading In A Small Margin

NBA Vote Counting: Shrestha Is Leading In A Small Margin

April 4, 2019, 7:32 a.m.

Chandeshwor Shrestha of CPN affiliated Progressive Panel is leading in the latest election counting of Nepal Bar Association by the margin of 70 votes. However, Democratic Panel’s candidate Leelamani Poudel is leading general secretary with over 150 votes.

After started counting in Kathmandu Valley, progressive candidate Shrestha led the contest in small margin. The vote of Kathmandu Valley is regarded as a decisive for both the panels.

This counting included the votes of Supreme Court Bar Association.

bar-result-1.jpg

bar-result-2.jpg

