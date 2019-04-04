NBA Elections: Shrestha Win Elections, Paudel Wins General Secretary

Leftist Panel Wins Majority With Chandeshwor Shrestha as president of NBA

April 4, 2019, 8:52 p.m.

Nepal Bar Association (NBA) Elections: Leftist Panel Wins Majority With Chandeshwor Shrestha as president and democratic panel’s candidate Leelamani Paudel won the elections of General Secretary and vice president of 5 province.

Ruling NCP-NCP’s led leftist Panel’s candidate for Nepal Bar Association Chandeshwor Shrestha win the election of Nepal Bar Association election which was held last week.

Similarly, Nepali Congress supported democratic panel’s candidate Leelamani Paudel won the elections of general secretary of Nepal Bar Association. Sunil Pokharel of democratic panel has lost the elections. Along with Paudel, democratic panel also won the vice president position of 5 no province.

The final results will be announced tonight.

