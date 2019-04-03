Nepal Bar Association Elections Democratic Panel Is Leading

Nepal Bar Association Elections Democratic Panel Is Leading

April 3, 2019, 4:03 p.m.

Democratic Front led by NC affiliated candidate Sunil Pokharel and his panel is leading Nepal Bar Association's elections by almost over 135 votes. Pokharel Secured 1566 votes against his nearest rival and candidates of Progressive Panel affiliated to ruling Nepal Communist Party scored 1434 votes. In the post of general secretary, democratic candidate Leelmani Poudel secured 1571 votes against his nearest rival Progressive Panel candidate Surendra Bahadur Thapa with 1371 votes.

The vote of Kathmandu Valley will be counted from Tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

