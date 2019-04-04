Large Number Of Crowed Greeted Former King Gyanendra

Large Number Of Crowed Greeted Former King Gyanendra

April 4, 2019, 4:43 p.m.

In his personal visit to eastern hill of Nepal, Former King Gyanendra arrived today in Ilam and large numbers of local people assembled to welcome him. He offered a special puja in Maisthan Temple in Iran.

पाँचथरमा पुर्बराजा ज्ञानेन्द्रकोसबारी र पैदल यत्रा।

Posted by Hari Gelal on Monday, April 1, 2019

Large numbers of people gathered at Ilam welcome former King Shah with local traditions. Some of his supporters also chanted slogans demanding the restoration of monarchy.

He arrived here from Panchthar where former King Gyanendra has received similar response from people.

Former King in Ilam.jpg

Former King in Ilam2.jpg

ex-king-in-ilam-6.jpg

Former King in Ilam.jpg

Photo Courtesy: Sagun Lawati Facebook

