IGP Khanal Left To France To Attend INTERPOL’S Meeting

April 5, 2019, 3:34 p.m.

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal has left to Lyon France to take part in Head of NCB meeting of INTERPOL (The International Criminal Police Organization). IGP Khanal is the head of NCB Nepal. He will take part three days meeting held in April 9-11.

They will also discuss challengers on transformation in technology, terrorism, terrorism activities, Cyber crime, Dark –net, Crypto currencies, DNA, Fingerprint Data base and Facial recognition and find out the solution.

Senior Police officers were in Tribhuwan International Airport to say send-off to IGP Khanal. According to a press release issued by Nepal Police, during the meeting, participants will discuss the matter related to how to make NCB more effective and new technology and skills develop in international level to control the crime.

Participating heads of police will also discuss how to improve professionalism and to implement new strategy with support from other countries.

