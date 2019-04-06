Last Week’s Destructive Storm Was Tornado: Nepali Scientists

Last Week’s Storm Was Tornado: Nepali Scientists

April 6, 2019, 4:58 p.m.

Director General of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) Sarju Vaidya said that the last week’ destructive storm has a similar character as tornado. This is the first time Nepal faced a tornado.

A joint study conducted by scientist from DoHM and The Small Earth revealed that it was tornado reports Deshsanchar quoting Director General Vaidya. He told that the destructive wind of 31 March, which killed 29, injured over 600 people with destruction property in Bara and Parsa was tornado.

DoHM DG Vaidya also said that the studied made by using a high resolution of satellite image of Continental Satellite. He said that the image showed the areas of Tornado and destruction. The team also found similar results while analyzing local picture and VDO of last week’s wind.

“Since DoHM does not have such data of the past, this was the first record of tornado,” said Vaidya.

