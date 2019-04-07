NEA Resumes The Construction of 220 kV Kosi Corridor Transmission Line

The construction work of 220 kV Kosi corridor Transmission line project has resumed following withdrawal of disruption created by Dharan sub-municipality.

Since last November sub-municipality has created obstruction on the construction of transmission line agreeing to allow the work through the same route.

According to Rajan Dhakal, project head, there were obstructions in 17 tours. "After series of meeting and discussions, ward chairman and other people agreed to allow the construction of the transmission line," said Dhakal. The project will take necessary precaution to minimize the effects and carry out number of community based development activities.

Chief Minister of Province 1 Sherdhan Rai took personal initiation and discussed the issue with ward chairs and municipal mayor and deputy mayor. He also inspected the construction site.

Chief Minister Rai's personal initiative finally worked and officials of Dharan Sub-municipality withdraw their disruption.

After a letter issued by deputy mayor of sub-municipality Manju Bhandari requesting NEA to relocated some towers from current position to save tourism spot in Bishnupaduka, the construction work was stalled. NEA has insisted that any change in the alignment will delay and raise the project cost hampering to evacuate 550 MW of electricity burdening the country.

Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising also took several steps to convince the local bodies that any obstruction in the project construction will be dearly as the government has to pay money to the promoters who are building hydropower failing to evacuate the energy.

Constructed by Nepal Government and NEA with the support from Indian Exim Bank's concessional loan, the route of the line followed Bhedetar-Choti, Moran Sardu water shed, Tamakham,Salbote, Chindi, Dandabhanjyang Gorkha Memorial Park, Jalkanya Community forestry.

The Kosi corridor transmission line will evacuate the powers generated by the hydropower projects under-construction in Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Teharathum and Tapelejung of province 1. This line will finally link to national Transmission line.

NEA has already signed PPA with 28 projects with 516 MW of power. As these projects are in different stages, the completion of Kosi Corridor is very crucial for the projects.

Under the first package, 105 KM long, 220 kV double circuit transmission line is under construction to connect Inaruwa-Basantapur-Baneshwor and Tumlingtar.

Out of 320 towers, basement work of 210 has already completed and 90 towers have already erected. According to Dhakal, they will start laying the string within a few days. Total cost of the project is 37.5 million dollar. The project will complete by the end of 2019.

Under the second package, substation of 220 kV will be constructed in Inaruwa, Basantapur, Baneshwor and Tumlingtar by February 2020 with the cost of 25.3 million dollar. Under the third package, the contract for the construction of 33 kV Basantpur-Dhungesanghu (Taplejung) Transmission line has already completed and contractor has started the work with the cost of 22 million dollar aiming to complete by 2020.