Satish Kumar Moore Elected As A New President Of CNI

April 9, 2019, 4:07 p.m.

The Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) concluded its 16th annual general meeting (AGM). The AGM had been inaugurated by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

In a media statement issued today, CNI said that the annual gathering, held under the leadership of outgoing CNI President Hari Bhakta Sahrma, ratified various proposals. The AGM also elected the president, vice president and members of various national councils for the next term of three years.

CNI.jpeg

The AGM has elected a 38-member national committee that includes Satish Chandra Moore as president and five vice presidents. As per CNI’s constitution, the senior vice president is automatically elected as the president of the confederation for the next term. Likewise, Anuj Agrawal, Bishnu Kumar Agrawal, Nirvana Chaudhary, Krishna Prasad Adhikari, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, Sulav Agrawal have been elected as vice presidents.

On the occasion, Sharma congratulated the newly elected committee and wished them the best. Similarly, President Emeritus of CNI Binod Chaudhary, also congratulated the newly elected committee members. He also urged the office bearers to work further for the economic and industrial development of the country in the coming days.

