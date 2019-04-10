NIBL Opens New Branch In Pepsicola Town Planning

April 10, 2019, 5:29 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd expanded its 79th branch office in Pepsicola Town Planning of Kathmandu Metropolitan City ward 32 amid a function today. The bank also started 112 ATM from today.

The branch office was inaugurated in presence of board of directors of Bank Prajnya Rajbhandari, Surya Prakash Lal Shrestha, Niranjan Lal Shrestha and Bhubaneswar Prasad Shah and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Jyoti Prakash Pandey. The bank open this branch under its expansion scheme to reach rural parts of Nepal.

The branch will offer all kinds of financial transaction service as par the demands of local people and the bank has a provision of locker.

Pepsicola (3) (1).jpg

Recently the bank has opened 24 branches in the valley and 55 branches outside the valley. The bank has offices in all seven provinces.

NIBL wins Bank of the Year Award five times for its professional and best service. It also wins Euro money Award for Excellence Best Bank 2018.

