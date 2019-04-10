Students Urged Supreme Court To Correct Its Order On Citizenship

Students Urged Supreme Court To Correct Its Order On Citizenship

April 10, 2019, 8:19 a.m.

Students affiliated to ruling Federal Socialist Party have burnt the order of Supreme Court not to distribute the citizenship certificate to issue citizenship on the basis of domicile to those who acquired the citizenship on the basis of decent.

The student union termed the order of Supreme Court anti Madheshi. A single bench of Supreme Court issued interim stay order to a decision of Ministry of Home Affairs to distribute the citizenship on the basis of domicile to offspring of citizenship holders on the basis of decent.

The students asked Supreme Court to correct immediate its decision. Just a few months ago, Supreme Court directed the government to issue the citizenship certificate to all Nepali citizens. The student union has threatened to intensify the agitation if the court does not correct it.

With certain legal problems, large numbers of off springs of persons holding citizenship on the basis of domicile are denied the citizenship certificate. Large numbers of people leaving in Southern plain have been facing difficulty to get the citizenship certificate.

